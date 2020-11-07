David Kersh Boice
FLINT — David Kersh Boice, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on November 02, 2020.
Born on February 26, 1936 in Houston to Elaine Kersh Boice and David Armstrong Boice, he graduated from Overton High School and The Citadel (Military School in South Carolina.) Following graduation, he served as an officer in the US Navy and the US Naval Reserves.
In 1970 he married the love of his life, Maryhelen Spruiell, and they resided happily in Tyler until the end of their lives.
David was the owner and operator of the technical company D&M Products. Later in life he pursued a successful career in real estate and won several sales awards. He enjoyed immensely working and getting to know people through his business endeavors and community connections.
David was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Maryhelen, and his parents. Those surviving include children Carol Clayton Callaway and husband Gene; Lucinda Spruiell Lynn; Philip Coleman Clayton III and wife Kathy; Zeb Spruiell Clayton and wife Phila; brother Arthur Boice and wife Lynda; and four grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of donations, the family respectfully requests just fond remembrances. To view online and leave remembrances, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
