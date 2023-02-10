David Hall
HAWKINS — Service For David Hall, 71, Hawkins, will be at 2 O’clock Saturday at Big Sandy High School Big Sandy. Burial will follow in The Union Grove Cemetery Big Sandy. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 11, 1951, in Hawkins and died Sunday, February 5, at his residence.
A viewing will be Friday, February 10 from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel at 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
