David Hall Leonard
TYLER — Services for David Hall Leonard, 73 of Tyler will be held Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dwayne McCrary officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Leonard passed away Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 in Tyler. He was born on June 7th, 1948 in Longview, Texas to Benjamin Churchill “BC” and Martha Hall Leonard.
David loved a home cooked meal, his electronics, his customers, a great joke, cop shows and the weather, much to his wife’s chagrin. An avid car fan and handyman in general, David loved home projects, tinkering with cars, and was always excited to tackle a fix when friends or family needed it. He enjoyed taking photos of everyone and everything he found interesting and was never seen without his phone or iPad. His family jokes that he truly was a teenager when it came to his phone and have no doubt his first question when he arrived in Heaven was, “what’s the wifi password?”. A devout Christian, David’s faith was firmly planted in Jesus, and though devastated by his loss, his friends and family are comforted knowing he is eternally resting in Heaven. His children’s favorite memories growing up include fun weekends jet skiing on the lake and junk food movie nights. David was a truly loyal friend and he loved his family dearly, always proud and excited to share their accomplishments.
David is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Leonard; his parents, BC and Martha Leonard; his brother, Benjamin Churchill Leonard Jr.; brother, William Forrest Leonard; brother, Leslie Allen Leonard and sister-in-law, Fonda Leonard; sister, Martha June Leonard Cleveland; sister, Lacretia Ann Leonard Kellers; sister, Elaine Leonard Mitchell.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa McCrary and husband, Rick; son, David J. Leonard; granddaughter, Jessica Pope and husband, William; granddaughter, Jordan Haynes and husband, Chad; great-granddaughter, Brooks Pope; sister-in-law, Linda Leonard; sister-in-law, Janis Leonard; brother-in-law, Fred Kellers; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews and many cherished friends he considered family.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Wait, Jared Wait, Bradley Loden, Joseph Shoemake, Steven Beard and Juan Cervantes.
Honorary pallbearers are Jan Wait, Ron Smith, Dale Pierce, and Doyle Nelle.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.