David Glen Shackelford
EMORY — David Glen Shackelford was born on February 12, 1961 to Billy and Paula Shackelford and passed August 28, 2021.
David was preceded in death by his father, Billy Shackelford. He is survived by his mother, Paula Shackelford; two brothers, Dean Shackelford (Autumn) and Darrel Shackelford; his wife Donna Shackelford; and two children, Paul and Hannah Shackelford.
A Funeral Service will be held 10 am Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home, Emory.
