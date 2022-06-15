David G. Wilson
TROUP — David Grady Wilson died on June 12, 2022, at 84 years old. He was born July 20, 1937, to Grady Benjamin Wilson and Isabel Wilson (nee Floyd), in Houston, Texas. He moved to Troup in 1944, graduated from Troup High School in May 1955, and attended Tyler Junior College. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in May 1959, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. At Sam Houston, he met Carole Anderson. They married on October 24, 1959, moved to Troup, and had two children, Ruth and Danna.
David worked at his family’s businesses, Troup Feed & Farm Supply and the Wilson & Son Cattle Company, beginning in 1959. He sold Troup Feed and Farm Supply in 1990 and retired in 2005. In 2010, David and Carole were honored as Citizens of the Year by the Troup Chamber of Commerce. David served in the United States Army reserves for six years; was a board member of the Troup Community Development Corporation for five years; and was a member of Rotary International of Troup for three years and president for one year. He was the secretary/treasurer for the finance committee of the First United Methodist Church, Troup for ten years and served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees before his death. He was a Founding Sponsor of the National Army Museum Grand Opening.
David was a member of the Troup Chamber of Commerce for four years, and was on the board of the Cameron-J. Jarvis Municipal Library for ten years. He has been a member of the Omen Cemetery Association since 1959, and has been president of the association since 1978. David became a board member of the Smith County Farm Bureau in 1965; served as the secretary for twenty-five years; was on the National Affairs Board, Resolutions Committee for one year; was president of the Smith County Farm Bureau from 2008 to 2009; and resigned from the board in 2018.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of sixty-two years, Carole, his half-brother, Winfrey Williams, and his brother-in-law, Denis Anderson. He is survived by his two daughters, Ruth Wilson, and Danna Wilson Davis and her husband, Wyatt Davis, and two beloved granddaughters, Annabella and Elizabeth, all of Troup. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Suzie Elstad Anderson of Katy, Texas, and his nephews, Paul Anderson of College Station, Texas, and David Anderson of Chicago, Illinois. And many, many dear friends and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, under the direction of Reverend John Thomas, at the First United Methodist Church, Troup, with internment to follow at Elkins Cemetery, Omen, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, Texas. Pallbearers are Paul Anderson, David Anderson, Charles Ralph, Cody White, Chris Chadwick, and Rex Worl. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Mowery, Gene Cottle, Wyatt Davis, George Zwicker, Joe Carlyle, Tony Frachiseur, Charles Boyd, and Dennis Nail.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Troup, 202 East Duval, Troup, Texas 75789, the Omen Cemetery Association, 10983 CR 2219, Tyler, Texas 75707, or to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler, Texas 75701.