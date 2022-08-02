David G. Isham
TYLER — A celebration of life for David Grady Isham, 64, will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. The service will be held at the John R Harmon Undertaking Company Chapel.
David Grady Isham began his life’s journey on January 22, 1958. He was born in Wills Point, Texas to Douglas “Buck” Isham and Carol Pauline Douglas Isham. He passed from this life to life eternal on July 27, 2022.
David was running from the time he could walk and kept his big sister Patricia entertained and busy. As he grew up, he was always outside riding his bicycle, and at about 8 years old rode his bicycle all the way downtown with some of his friends- of course his mother did not know about that little adventure for many years. As he grew older, he worked with his Daddy in the tractor shop and was very good at fixing mechanical things.
David attended Gary Elementary, Dixie Elementary, Stewart Middle School and John Tyler High School.
David served his country for 2 years in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked for Borden’s for several years, and drove long haul trucks all over the United States.
David married Melissa Ortiz on April 27, 1991 and they began their life together and as co-parents to David’s son Shane. They were also pet parents to many lucky dogs over the years, and David’s best furry friend was Peanut, who liked nothing better than sitting in David’s lap in the big recliner.
David loved watching football and was a lifelong Cowboys fan and more recently, a fan of Patrick Mahomes when he was at Whitehouse High School and with the Kansas City Chiefs. David and Melissa enjoyed watching football games together, watching music concerts, and dancing in the kitchen on their Thursday night date nights.
David became a follower of Jesus Christ at an early age at Bailes Baptist Church in Tyler Texas and had the knowledge and confidence that he would one day live in heaven with his savior. Jesus Christ. David is waiting with Mama, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa to welcome his family into heaven with him. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Melissa Isham, his sister and brother in law- Patricia and Mark Powell of Tyler, his sister Susan Steele of San Antonio, his son David Shane Isham and wife Ashley and grandson Caleb Shane Isham of California, numerous nephews, great nieces, cousins and extended family and friends.
If desired, gifts in David’s memory may be made to Disabled Veterans of America.
Public viewing will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 3 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home.