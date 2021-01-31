David Eugene Attaway
JACKSONVILLE — David E. Attaway, age 77 of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, following a long illness. He was born on April 16, 1943 in Mexia to the late Carroll Attaway and Dorcas Cody Attaway. Following graduation, David proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Goodyear after 35 years of service. David was outgoing and never met a stranger. He loved fishing and being the consummate jokester. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Andrea Hollis; grandson John; brother Kenneth Attaway and sister, Ella Jean Rogers. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Dykes Attaway of Jacksonville; sons, David Wayne Attaway of Pueblo, CO, Donny Attaway of Grain Valley, MO, Johnny Attaway and his wife, Angie of Lee’s Summit, MO, Darrell Attaway and his wife Shannon of Mabank and Kenneth Attaway of Winnsboro; step-son Dr. Frank Dykes and his spouse, Griff Hubbard of Longview; step-mother, Waunice Attaway of Madisonville ; brother Carroll E. Attaway of Tyler; nephews; nieces; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; aunts; uncles ;and bonus daughters and faithful caregivers Penny Roberts of Henderson, Ruthie Davis of Jacksonville, Amy Newcome of Henderson, Debra Gipson of Chapel Hill and Laura Parker of Gallatin; and a host of friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Hospice of East Texas (HOET). The family is very grateful to HOET for their unwavering support.
