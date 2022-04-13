David E. Pierson
TYLER — David E. Pierson was born on February 7, 1941, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Tyler at the age of 81.
Dave grew up in Tyler and attended Tyler public schools, graduating from John Tyler High School in 1959. He was a proud Texas A&M Aggie, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He was then commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, serving at Air Force bases in Oklahoma, Ohio, North Dakota and France before separating from active duty and enrolling in graduate school at Oklahoma State University, where he obtained a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering in 1968. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth, and married his soul mate, Melba, in 1970 at the First Assembly of God church in Tyler.
During the 1970s and 1980s, Dave worked for Hunt Properties in Dallas, and then as an engineer for the cities of Garland and Farmers Branch. Dave gained the rank of Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve in 1988; and in 1989 he was selected to finish his Air Force career on active duty at Robins AFB, Georgia. He then finished his working career as a civil servant employed by the Air Force at several Air Force bases in San Antonio.
After retiring in 2006, Dave and Melba returned to their roots in East Texas and moved back to Tyler. Dave was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He was also actively involved in many local civic groups and organizations. He had many interests and hobbies, including golf, history, politics, theology, and Creation research.
Dave considered a relationship with Jesus Christ as the only thing of eternal value and encouraged others to consider the question “For what is your life? It is even a vapor, that appeareth for a little time and then vanisheth away.”- James 4:14 KJV. Dave had many favorite Bible verses, but he believed this verse, in a nutshell, summarized the Bible best! He quoted it many times to those with whom he came in contact.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Melba; sons, Leif Pierson and Derik (Elizabeth) Pierson; three grandchildren, Myra, Anthony, and Sara Pierson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, C. Grady and Frances Pierson; and sister, Mary June Bowers.
A time of visitation for Dave will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel (1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701), with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm, followed by the military graveside service at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery (12053 State Highway 64 West, Tyler, Texas 75704).
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, www.alz.org.