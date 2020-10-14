David E. Gentry
DALLAS — David E. Gentry, born in Ashland, Mississippi on February 11, 1943 to David V.B. & Eunice Gentry. Passed away on August 18, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at Foundation Baptist Church, 18492 US Hwy 69 North, Lindale on Friday, October 16th at 10am.

