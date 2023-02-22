David (Dave) Robert Sorrell
JACKSONVILLE — A celebration of life service for David Robert Sorrell (Dave), 75 of Jacksonville, TX, will be held Friday, February 24, at 2pm at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with the Reverend Patrick Evans officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm directly before the service. Dave ended his journey on earth after a lengthy battle with Frontotemperol Degeneration (FTD). Dave passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 19 at HomePlace Hospice in Tyler, TX.
Dave was born November 30, 1947 in Houston, TX, to Ruth Elizabeth and David T Sorrell. He was a 1965 graduate of Cypress Fairbanks High School in Houston, TX. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in History and Political Science from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1969, a Master of Arts degree in Political Science and History from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1972, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law in Austin in 1975.
Dave started his professional career as a history teacher at Schulenburg High School from 1970-1973, where he was a young and well-liked teacher who taught Government and History; he was head of the Social Studies Department and served as the Debate coach. Dave also worked as a Lobbyist for Texas Classroom Teachers Association in Austin, TX 1975-1976. Dave began working as a trial lawyer in Jacksonville, TX at the Hulon Brown Law Firm from 1976-1984. Then on a leap of faith on January 1, 1984, Dave and Eldridge Moak established their own law firm, Sorrell & Moak, where they were partners until 1994 when Dave decided to change gears and pursue his law career as a prosecutor. Dave worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Smith County 1994-1995, Assistant District Attorney in Anderson County, 1995-1997, as the Patient’s Attorney for Rusk State Hospital 1997-2001, and lastly as Assistant District Attorney in Cherokee County 2001-2005. During the early portion of his retirement, he taught Government at Tyler Junior College and did some part-time private practice work. Dave was well-respected within the legal world and was a member of the Texas District and County Attorney Association, member of the Cherokee County Bar Association where he served as President 1983-1984, he was also a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers; Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, and numerous other law organizations.
Dave enjoyed serving his community and he was especially proud to be a member of the Jacksonville School Board from 1984-1994, where he served as President from 1988-1991. He was also on the Jacksonville Housing Authority as Chairman 1983-1988, he was a member and director of Jacksonville Jaycees, a member and director of the Kiwanis Club, and served as United Fund Chairman. Dave was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville where he took on many leadership roles and served as a Sunday School teacher for many years.
Dave enjoyed playing golf, skiing, reading, playing the saxophone (he was a member of the Yesterday’s a Big Band Group), and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Dave was preceded in death by both parents, Ruth Elizabeth and David T. Sorrell. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Vicki Sorrell; son and daughter-in-law Ray and Melva Sorrell of Shore Acres; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Greg Wade of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Lexie Sorrell, Grayson Sorrell, Mia Battistic, Julian Battistic, Lauren Wade, and Turner Wade; and four sisters: Patsy Mitchell of Clifton, Ruth Shepley of the Woodlands, Sally Wellborn of Walnut Creek, CA, and Susan Baker of Houston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jacksonville Education Foundation, P.O. Box 631 Jacksonville, TX 75766; First Methodist Church, 1031 SH 456 Loop Jacksonville, TX 75766; or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd Tyler, TX 75701.