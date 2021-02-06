David Alan Chastant
TYLER — David Chastant, 61, died suddenly and unexpectedly in Tyler on Feb 1, 2021. David was an avid outdoorsman and took every opportunity to be inspired by nature. In keeping with David’s express wishes, he was a donor and wished his body to benefit others. If you wish to honor David, reduce, reuse, and recycle. Buy from the local thrift store. Adopt a rescue dog. Plant a tree. Camp under the stars. Hike a new trail and be kind to everyone around you.
In lieu of flowers, please consider David’s lifelong dedication to both exploration and conservation at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation at www.tpwf.org where future generations will be inspired by the wild places and wild things of Texas.
David leaves a loving wife, Sheila Chastant. He has three beautiful children: Jason Chastant, Christina Burgess and Joshua Chastant; ten grandchildren: Keely Chastant, Will Chastant, Kennedy Chastant, Karli Chastant, Cason Burgess, Conleigh Burgess, Collins Burgess, Skyy Chastant, Liz Chastant and Carter Chastant. David also leaves his sister, Jamie Sullins; nephew, Ryan Sullins; and niece, Amanda Sullins; and many loving lifelong friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro with Rev. Ronny Spence officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
