David Abraham Wylie

After graduating from Clay Center High School, he joined the war as part of the Army Air Corps. A highlight of his service was working as a mechanic attached to the truck convoys transporting supplies to China providing an aid to the war effort against Japan.
After his discharge from the army in 1946, he attended Kansas State College, graduating in 1951 with degrees in Industrial Engineering and Business Administration. During his years at Kansas State, he met and married fellow student Mary Delcie Byler. Following graduation, the family moved to Detroit, Michigan to begin their working careers. After a brief stint at Alcoa Aluminum, Mr. Wylie spent many years working for the Ford Motor Company before changing companies and finishing his career at Chrysler.
It was while in Michigan that Mr. Wylie began to indulge in his love for singing. He was a member of his church choir, a longtime member of the Ford Chorus, staying on long after he no longer worked for Ford, and also sang with the Continentals, a smaller select ensemble within that group.
Following their retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Wylie moved to Tyler in 1990. While there, he continued to perform in numerous musical theater productions at the Tyler Civic Theater Center.
Mr. Wylie was preceded in death by his parents, his step mother, a half brother, a grandson, and his wife. He is survived by three sons, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Sometime following the passing of his wife, Mr. Wylie rekindled a friendship with Jeannie Lindsay, a family friend who had been a sorority sister of Mrs. Wylie at Kansas State. In time, their friendship blossomed into a loving partnership that blessed the last few years of his life.
Mr. Wylie was a gregarious, friendly spirit, whose sense of fun was cherished by all who knew him. And, of course no account of his life would be complete without mentioning his love for the automobile. From the time he began to drive as a very young man in rural Kansas, to the trip taken to Cuba in 2019 to celebrate the culture of classic cars there, the automobile was always a constant in Mr. Wylie’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Wind fund:
https://thesecondwindfund.org/donate/ or Second Wind Fund, 889 Logan St, Suite 208, Denver, CO 80203