Daryl Craig Peery
BULLARD — Daryl Craig “Pee Wee” Peery, of Bullard, passed away in an unfortunate motorcycle accident on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 54.
Daryl was born October 11, 1966. If you were lucky enough to know him, you know he always had a smile on his face, loved making people laugh, loved his daughters and his grandchildren. You could often find him on his pride and joy, his Harley. He was a devoted activist for many things, including motorcycle rights and political rights.
Daryl was preceeded in death by his father, Jerry Peery; grandparents, Foy and Reba Peery, and Shorty and Elsie Baker.
He is survived by his mother, Vickie Peery; wife, Jamie Aber; daughters, Stormy Dixon and Dallis Peery; son-in-law, Justin Dixon; step-daughter, Tommy Aber; grandchildren who thought he hung the moon and called him “Papa Daddy”, Brayden Dixon, Brooklynn Judalet, Harlow Dixon, Waylon Judalet, Rocklyn Davis, and Joseph Chambliss; brothers, Terry and Kevin Peery; and several more step-children and step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. November 14th, 2020, at Glenwood Church of Christ in Tyler, Texas. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately at Des Madres Clubhouse, 1908 West Erwin in Tyler.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and generosity during this time.
