Darwin Noble
WHITEHOUSE — James Darwin Noble, 53, of White Oak, Texas, passed away on February 28, 2022, at his home. Darwin was born on March 5, 1968 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Darwin learned the value of people from his father and step-father as he watched them both successfully build businesses based upon relationships. He built and maintained so many friendships himself that they all felt like family. He began working in the food service industry as a teenager bussing tables and ended as an Area Supervisor with Schwann’s, which was just getting started. In the midst of his career, he earned the recognition of Manager of the Year for Red Robin.
Darwin led with a servant’s heart. He would never ask someone to do what he himself would not do, and he did it all. He didn’t believe in sitting still, and he accomplished so much, taking pride in a job well done.
Darwin loved spending time with his family, spoiling them with trips to their favorite places and treats that were unexpected all with laughter and indescribable fun. He never missed an opportunity to surprise someone, joke around with them, or share a meal.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Gay; sons, Brandon Noble and Blayne and Ramey Noble; stepsons, Jackson Bates and Cameron Bates; stepdaughter, Chloe Bates; granddaughter, Ava Grace Noble; father, Johnny Williams; brother, Shane and Christy Williams; nieces, Christen Williams and Aubriee Jackson; and grandniece, Gwendolyn Stegall.
He is predeceased by his father, Jim Noble and mother, Peggy Williams
Services for Darwin will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.