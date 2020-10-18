Darwin Kolle
SAN ANTONIO — Darwin Kolle, a long time resident of Tyler and member of Glenwood Church of Christ, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Kolle was born December 2, 1924 in Victoria County Texas to the late Jesse C. Kolle and Ottilie Willemin Kolle. He graduated from Patti Welder High School, Victoria, TX in 1942. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Army Medical Corp from 1942 to 1946 with the Americal Division in the South Pacific. He received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Stars and the Philippine Liberation Medal with 1 Bronze Star. In 1948 he graduated from Gradwohl School of Medical Technology in St Louis, MO. After completing an internship in Corpus Christi, TX he became a Registered Medical Technologist. He married Dorothy Rose Kolle on May 6, 1949, in Corpus Christi, TX. He was Director of Laboratory at Lufkin Memorial Hospital from 1950-1955. He was Technical Director of Stewart Blood Bank in Tyler from 1956 -1969. During his time in Tyler he served as President of International Society of Clinical Laboratory Technologists and Treasurer for South Central Association of Blood Banks 1966-1972. Upon leaving Tyler he worked for Blood Services of Texarkana, Blood & Plasma Research of Scottsdale, AZ. and Beaumont, TX. Moving back to Tyler in 1980 he pursued his passion for floral design until 2018 when he moved to San Antonio. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Rose Kolle, son Edwin Lynn Kolle and wife Liz, daughter Kerry Kolle Rutledge and husband Maitland Jr. Grandchildren Sage Kolle and wife Jessie, Forrest Kolle, Maitland Rutledge III, and great granddaughters Evelyn Dale Kolle and Emelia Rae Kolle. Darwin loved fishing with his family and watching the sun go down on the Texas Gulf coast. He was a true “nature lover”! Memorials may be made to Christian Homes & Family Services of East Texas or a charity of your choice www.christianhomes.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.