Darryl Griffin
HAWKINS — Service For Darryl Griffin, 60, Hawkins, will be Saturday, September 24, at 11 O’clock at New Zion Baptist Church in Winona. Burial will follow at The Beaver Cemetery Hawkins. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
Darryl was born September 8, 1962, in Hawkins and died Sunday, September 11 at his residence.
The visitation will be Friday from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
Visitation Saturday one hour before the service.
Darryl was born September 8, 1962, in Hawkins and died Sunday, September 11 at his residence.
The visitation will be Friday from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
Visitation Saturday one hour before the service.