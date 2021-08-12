Darrell Eugene Helms
TYLER — Memorial service for Darrell Eugene Helms, 77 of Tyler will be held on Friday, August 13, at 3 pm at Rise Again Baptist Church officiated by Bro. Walter Jones. There will be a visitation hour beginning at 2 pm prior to the service.
Darrell passed away on Saturday, August 7 in a Tyler hospital surrounded by his family. Darrell was born October 13, 1943, in Tyler to Mary Katherine (Grimes) and Oscar Jeremiah Helms. He was self-employed and owner of Helms Acoustics for 40+ years until his retirement in 2007. In his early years he was employed by Winn Tile. Darrell was also the owner of Pine Springs Mini-Mart in the late 1970’s. Darrell was a founding member of Rise Again Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Darrell was also a member of the Gideons – West Tyler Chapter. Darrell was a 1962 graduate of John Tyler High School. He was a blessing to everyone he met. He witnessed to those he met and shared the word of Jesus Christ with everyone. He was known as Honey, Daddy and Pepaw to us all. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. He was the biggest prankster and enjoyed the opportunity to love and give us what has become “The Helms Hard Time”. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Dementia and other medical issues took over his body these last few months. He is now completely healed and in the arms of Jesus!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mary Helms, sister Ruth Bigham-Bellamy, brothers Ernie Helms, O.J. Helms, Clyde Helms, son-in-law Kenneth Bryant and grandson Cody Ware. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Margaret Helms, son Billy Ware and wife Michelle, daughters Tina McFarland and husband Tracy, Tessa Bryant, Tammy Stidham and husband Clifton all of Tyler. He is also survived by grandchildren Kelly Ware and wife Laura, Kace Ware, Raymond McFarland and wife Amanda, Troy McFarland and wife Monica, Nora Norris and husband Jordan, Tasha Bryant, Caleb Bryant and wife Sarah Renee, Stephen Bryant, Magen Smith and husband Zachariah, Rachael Bryant, Sarah Bryant, Elisabeth Bryant, Jeremy Bryant, all of Tyler, Jon and Mary Bryant of Dallas, Heath Stidham and wife Jessica of Tyler, SGT Ryan Stidham and wife Samantha of Carlisle, PA. He is also survived by 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, brothers William Helms and wife Lynn of Kilgore, Raymond Helms and wife Carol of Tyler, James Helms and wife Teresa of Palestine, sister Patricia Lasseter of Tyler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and loved ones.
The family would like to thank Dr. Parashar Trivedi and the many nurses and patient care advocates at UT Health East Texas (North) for the care you provided our Daddy and our family during his last few days. In lieu of flowers the family requests if desired donations can be made in memory of Darrell to Rise Again Baptist Church 10358 FM 14, Tyler, TX 75706; for their continued outreach ministries.