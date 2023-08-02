Darrell Dean Stevens
ARP — Darrell Stevens, 88, of Arp, Texas sadly left us to be with Jesus on July 28th, 2023.
He was born March 2nd, 1935, in Rusk County, Texas.
Darrell was raised in Cotten Vally, Louisiana, and graduated from Cotton Vally High School in 1953. He then went to Stephen F. Austin earning a Bachelor of Music degree on August 24th, 1961.
Darrell married the Love of his life, Alice Louise Walker, on July 26th, 1954. They were married for 69 years.
Darrell’s passion in life was teaching music. He started the first band and choir at Whitehouse High School. He was band director for 6 yrs. in Whitehouse and 9 yrs. at Arp. He sold insurance and worked at Carrier for a short time. He then finished his working career at Quality Bodyworks in Longview after 45 yrs. of service. He also loved collecting antique bottles, stamps, coins, knives, and watches. One of his most loved hobbies was Barbershop music and singing. He was a long-time member of East Texas Men in Harmony and was involved in several quartets over his many years in Barbershop Music. One of his favorite quartets was named The Sabine Riverbottom Tune Shiners. They dressed up in Hillbilly/Hobo style outfits, used props, and entered fancy singing contests with strict dress codes and rules, only to be disqualified from the start by the judges all the while raising the roof with laughter from the audience and getting standing ovations for their performance.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother Sudie Mae, and father Luther Earl Stevens, and sister Sherry Dawn Stevens.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 69 yrs. Alice Louise and four children, Darrell Dean Jr., Belinda Kay, Kerry Don, and Gary Gene. Six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm on August 5, 2023, at Arp Emanuel Baptist Church preceding his memorial service at 2:00 pm.
Darrell was a member of Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.