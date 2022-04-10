Darrell Crymes
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Darrell Douglas Crymes, 66, of Whitehouse will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Crymes passed away suddenly at home Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Whitehouse. He was born January 24, 1956 in Saginaw, Michigan to Marshall Crymes and Ruby Politte Crymes and graduated from Swan Valley High School in 1974.
Darrell was a Christian man, a loving husband and father who enjoyed serving his community. For 30 years he was an active member of the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Whitehouse ISD School board for 15 years. Additionally, he was an adult Sunday School teacher for over 30 years and an active member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Darrell retired from a long career as a home builder and enjoyed traveling with his wife.
Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Marshall Crymes; mother, Ruby Crymes; daughter, Amanda Barfield; and brother-in-law, Greg Crume. He is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Tina Crymes; son, Dillon Crymes of Whitehouse; daughters, Amanda and husband, Chris Carlson of Murphy, Sarah and husband, Edward Flores of Troup and Jodi and husband, David Bradshaw of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Kaylee Barfield, Christian Nipper, Kinsey Carlson, Cooper Carlson, Piper Carlson, Alex Flores, and Carolina Flores; brothers, Morris and wife, Rose Crymes, Herschell and wife, Charlotte Crymes; sister-in-law, Teresa Crume; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Crymes, Brian Crymes, Jeff Crymes, Blakeman Crymes, Chris Carlson, and Christian Nipper. Honorary pallbearers will be Herschell Crymes, Morris Crymes, Edward Flores, David Bradshaw, Traye Barfield, Travis Jackson and Johnny Brown.
Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 10519 FM 344 E., Whitehouse, TX 75791 (www.mcbcwhitehouse.com).