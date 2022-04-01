Darlis Clay
HIDEAWAY — Darlis Clay, age 70 of Hideaway, Tx, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. She was born July 20, 1951, in Pleasant Hill, Oklahoma to the late Herschel Herbert and Eva Edith (Counts) Horn. Darlis was formerly of Texarkana, Texas and lived in San Angelo and Amarillo before moving to Hideaway in 1985. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling, golf and is a former member of the Hideaway Lake Women’s Golf Association. Darlis’ career was as a Commercial Insurance Account Manager including working for Offenhauser Insurance Agency in Texarkana, Trimble-Batcher Insurance in San Angelo, Marsh-McLennan in Amarillo, Bosworth and Associates in Tyler and Compass Insurance Agency in Dallas. While working for Compass, Darlis received The Chairman’s Award, the highest recognition in the company that an employee could receive. Darlis eventually retired from Compass in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Charles Ray McDonald, III and a sister, Reba Clark. Darlis is survived by her husband Cliff Clay of Hideaway, sons Jake and wife, Amy McDonald of Idabel, Oklahoma and Charles Ray McDonald II of Hideaway, daughter, Lisa Batts of Hideaway and sisters Norma Baker of Ashdown, Arkansas, Billie Kelley and brother-in-law Tommy Kelley of Texarkana, Carmen Strube and brother-in-law Clarence Strube of Ashdown, Arkansas, sister-in-law Kay Clay Ullman of Victoria, Texas, and 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Brother Kevin Mullett officiating in the Chapel of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to service. Friends and Family will be received at the Hideaway Clubhouse after the service.
Pallbearers will be Kyson McDonald, Bradley Shrube, Cameron McDonald, Jason Testerman, John Skelley, Dustin Batts.