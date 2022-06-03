Darlene McClelland Lewis
TYLER — Services for Darlene McClelland Lewis are scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, 11:00 am at St. James CME Church with Elder Orenthia Mason, eulogist and Rev. Brian Lightner officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Darlene McClelland Lewis went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2022. She was born on Feb 11, 1940 in Shelbyville, Texas to Eugene and Luceal Williams McClelland.
Darlene attended school in Jacksonville, Texas where she graduated from Fred Douglass High School. She was a 1963 Cum Laude graduate of Texas College in Tyler, Texas. She continued her graduate educational path at Stephen F. Austin University where she received her Master of Education degree.
Darlene was a dedicated member at St. James C.M.E. in Tyler, TX., where she was a member of the missionary society, Sunday School, and Stewardess Board. She also served as the Director of Youth and Young Adults for the Central Texas Region.
Darlene was a highly respected member of the Gamma Omicron Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the East Texas Chapter of the Links, Texas College Alumni Association; Fred Douglass Alumni Association; and Women in Tyler.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her two sisters, Effie Hawkins, and Annie Pearl Blanton and all of her beloved nieces, nephews, God-children, cousins, church family, sorority sisters, special friends.
Public viewing Friday, 1:00-6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation, Inc. under the name of Darlene M Lewis Scholarship Fund.