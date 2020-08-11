Daphne Elaine Fladd
Daphne Elaine Fladd, age 66 entered into rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Ms. Fladd was born in Athens, Texas to Elvin and Viola Crutchfield, who preceded her in death. She was the mother of two sons, Rodney Dewayne Fladd and Jacky Allen Fladd. She loved children and animals. She leaves behind her two granddaughters,Allison Paige Fladd and Sarah Elizabeth Fladd. She also leaves behind Willie, her fur baby.
Ms. Fladd is survived by her sons, granddaughters, daughter in-law, her Aunt, Joan Shuemake, her sister, Becky Irvin, brothers, Danny, Benny and Richard Crutchfield along with nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID a small gathering will be held In Grovetown Ga, details to be announced later. Another service will be held in Tyler, Tx with details to be announced later.
Platts Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA
