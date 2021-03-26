Daphna Ann Campbell Lilienstern
TYLER — On Friday, March 19th 2021, Daphna Ann Campbell Lilienstern, loving mother and grandmother and long standing Robert E Lee art teacher passed away at age 81.
Daphna was born on October 9th, 1939 in Galveston, Tx to Thomas and Daphna Campbell. The family moved to Tyler in 1947 where she attended school and graduated from Tyler High School in 1957. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education with a minor in Applied Art at Texas Tech University in 1961 and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She furthered her education with a Master’s Degree in Education Supervision at East Texas State in Commerce in 1979. She raised 2 children in Tyler, Jennifer and Geoff and she was a member of First Christian Church. Daphna taught elementary art in TISD for 3 years, middle school for 4 and taught an additional 27 years at Robert E Lee High School. She Supervised the art department for TISD for 2 years before retiring in 2002.
She was a member of Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) from 1975-2010, earned teacher of the year at Robert E Lee in 1983, recipient of the University of Texas Teachers of Excellence Award in 1999. She was a presenter at TAEA and National Art Education conferences. She started the East Texas Art Association, was a writer of Fine Art TEKS for TEA, and was Exhibit Chair for TAEA.
Daphna loved art, reading, traveling and playing Mahjong and was known to cook everything very well done!
Daphna was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Daphna Campbell. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Rabalais and husband Randy of Baton Rouge, La. and Geoff Lilienstern of Denton; two grandchildren, Kristen Rabalais and Grayson Lilienstern; her brother, Tom Campbell and wife Judy of Dripping Springs; sister in law, Ann Ashworth Doan and husband Pierce of Benbrook; many cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 pm on Friday, March 26th at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, and a graveside service will be held on March 27th at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2400 S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daphna’s honor to First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX or Texas Art Education Association, 14070 Proton Rd., Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75244.
