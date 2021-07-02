Danny Ross Culver
VAN — Services for Danny Culver will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Haven of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. a?” 8:00 p.m.
Danny Ross Culver was born November 12, 1949 in Tyler, Texas. He had been a resident of Van most of his life. In earlier years, he worked in the grocery business. He worked in the nursery business for many years. Danny was a member of Van Church of Christ. He was a proud grandfather and loved spending time with his four grandchildren.
Mr. Culver passed away at the age of 71 on June 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ross Culver and Louise Oxford Culver, and brother-in-law, Staton Douthit.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Natalie & Steve Bryan of Van; son and daughter-in-law, Jason & Heather Culver of Bulverde; sister, Linda Douthit; grandchildren, Trinity, Presley, Dylan, and Easton; long-time companion, Shirley Phillips; niece, Cindy Rogers; and nephew, Kyle Douthit.
Memorials may be made to Van High School, P O Box 697, Van, Texas 75790 to go toward agriculture/floral development in honor of Danny.
