Danny Ray Garrett
NEW SUMMERFIELD — A funeral service for Danny Ray Garrett, 70, is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Jack White and Twila Carter officiating. Visitation will begin on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Danny was born on June 10, 1952, to Joe and Bertha Garrett in Jacksonville. He grew up in New Summerfield and graduated from New Summerfield High School. Danny served and protected his community by beginning his career as a law enforcement officer at the Jacksonville Police Department. Throughout his career, Danny exhibited daily dedication to the safety of the public and his fellow officers through his commitment as a law enforcement agent while working for the Tyler Police Department and Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. He served as a Constable for Precinct 4 for several years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Bertha (Gill) Garrett. Left to cherish Danny’s memory are his children, Scott and wife Tamara Garrett of Fort Worth, Jennifer Cole of New Summerfield, and Courtney Bolton and husband Bryan of New Summerfield. His siblings are Theta Burns and husband Frank of New Summerfield and Debbie Rainey and husband Robert of Jacksonville. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Dylan Garrett, Ellis Garrett, Margot Garrett, Hayden Lutta, Garrett “Tripp”, and Preslee Bolton; nephew, Joey Burns, and great nephew, Easton Burns. Special thanks go out to the staff at At Home Health and caregivers, GayNell Hawthorne, Dakota Stewart, Wesley and Crystal Stewart, and Taylor Dick; Shayla Rowley and staff at Heart to Heart Hospice and Legacy of Jacksonville.
Honorary pallbearers are Randy Loftin, Jimmy Dickson, Johnny Mack Tennison, and Paul Black.