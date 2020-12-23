Danny Marson
TYLER — On December 3rd, 2020, Danny Marson left us to be with his savior, Jesus Christ. He left behind four beautiful sisters, two great brothers, many very loved friends, and his wonderful mother, Wanda Dominges. He was a loving and loyal brother to all of his family and friends. He is and will be missed by all who knew him. We all love him with all of our hearts. Your partner, Craig.

