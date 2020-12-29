Danny Bizzell
CHANDLER — Danny Bizzell was born May 28, 1957 and entered eternal life on December 27, 2020. He was 63 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. He will be laid to rest at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Helen Bizzell; wife, Ellaina Bizzell; wife, Carrie Yvonne Bizzell; and sister, Karen Marie Bizzell.
Danny is survived by his children, Joshua D. Bizzell, Christopher Bizzell, John A. Bizzell and wife Jill, Stephanie Gottschalk and husband John, Brady Lynch and husband Danny and Justin Bailey and wife Shelly. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great grandson.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Moore, Tim Fugate, Robert Fugate, Danny Lynch, Cason Jeffcoat and Michael Moore.
