Danny Batton
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Danny Batton, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. Dr. Edwin Crank and Bro. Eric Johnson will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Pierce’s Chapel in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Danny passed away on December 19, 2021. He was born in Jacksonville, TX on May 12,1938 to Donnie and Eva Batton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Eva Batton, wife Nelma Batton, sister, Bettye Sue Sustaire, brother, Mike Batton and son in law Roger Williams III.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife June Batton, daughters, Belinda Williams, Karen Bauchman and husband Mark, sons, Jeff Batton and wife Darlene, Steven Moore and wife Monica and Donnie Moore. Also, by his sister Nancy Warren. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Moore, Steven Moore, Joshua Baughman, Alex Stanley, Jeff Taylor, and Garrett Sample. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Batton, Ted Hunt, Jimmy Going, Hayden Slider, J.D. Pierce, and Men’s Sunday School at First Baptist.