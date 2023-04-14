Daniel West
TYLER — Daniel West, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Many, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 1:30pm and the funeral service will follow at 2:30pm in the chapel at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Miles officiating. Daniel is retired military after serving his country in the Army. He lived in many places including Killeen, Texas, Frankford, Germany, Korea, and settled down in Tyler, Texas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Owentown in Tyler. He had many hobbies including fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards (he loved winning), movies, cookouts, and visiting with friends. He is preceded in death by his parents M.C. and Tesha Fay (McDaniel) West. He is survived by his wife Pamela Elouise (Vauter) West of Tyler; son, David West of Dallas; stepdaughter, Pamela Kersey of Austin; stepson, Randy Kersey of San Antonio, step dad; Jim and wife, Phyllis Jendro of Texarkana, Texas; sisters, Connie Davidson of Knoxville, Tennessee and Lana Baker of Longview; four grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.