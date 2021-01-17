Daniel Lindley
LONGVIEW — Obituary for Daniel Burton “Burt” Lindley
Funeral services for Burt Lindley, 63, will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Hainesville Baptist Church, in Hainesville, Texas, with Rev. Cody Mize officiating. Burt departed his worldly home bound for heaven at 4:51 PM, on January 13, 2021. What a glorious day this was for him. No more struggles, no more pain only the joy and glory of Heaven.
Burt was born the third child to Jack Lee Lindley and Mary Alice Horton on December 6, 1957, in Ferriday, Louisiana.
Burt married the “Love of his Life”, Danna Lindley on March 10, 2000 in Mineola, Texas and they would have celebrated their 21st year anniversary on March 10, 2021. This “union” created a wonderful blended family that included five children; Burt was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and his love for his family was always a priority in his life.
Burt graduated from Mineola High School in 1975 and was active in the school’s athletic and FFA programs, and he attended Tyler Junior College and was a member of the masonic Lodge and a 32nd degree mason. Burt worked in the oilfield industry for forty-six years. Burt’s exceptional work ethic was well known and appreciated throughout his career in the oil and gas industry, achieving considerable recognition and advancement in his work. He worked in company sales, started his own consulting company and was an area Drilling Supervisor. Burt brought his “A-Game” to each and every endeavor and was always “there” for his drilling hands and drilling superintendents, taking them under his wing and sharing his wealth of knowledge with them. Many of these men became close and dear friends over the years and some still think of him as a “father figure”. Burt is well known and respected in the oilfield due to his supervision resulting in drilling many wells at record speed while concentrating on safety. The oilfield was good to him and he to the oilfield. He would let you know in a heart beat that he was proud to be “oilfield trash”.
Burt loved cooking for family and friends and for him it was “the more the merrier”. He was our personal grill master and a mean gumbo/chili cooker and a darn good crawfish boiler! Nothing made him happier than to have a back patio and/or yard full of his “tribe”.
Burt was preceded in death by his parents.
Burt’s family was very precious to him. He is survived by his wife, Danna. Sons Cody Lindley and wife Tiffany of Mineola, Clay Lindley and wife Tiffini of Mineola, Casey Lindley and fiancé Peyton Moody of Tyler, Clay Hunter and wife J’Lynn of Arlington, Daughters Dana Cormier and husband Clay of Crowley Louisiana and Corrie Hunter of Longview. Brother Tommy Lindley and wife Stacey of Hillsborough, NC, sister Pam Trent and husband John of Hainesville, Tx, brother Jim Lindley and wife Pam of Marshall, Tx., along with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Interment will follow the funeral service, at the Concord Cemetery on FM 778, out of Hainesville. Services are under the direction of Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola, Tx.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make memorial gifts to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.