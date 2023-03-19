Daniel Lee Ducksworth
ARP — Danny” Duck” Ducksworth, 75, of Arp, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. He was born November 27, 1947, in Overton, Texas, to the late Loys Ducksworth and Elvin Phinney Ducksworth
Burial will be at a Later Date.
Danny enjoyed working with his cows, spending time with his family, and fishing. Daniel worked in the Oil and Gas business, as a Truck Pusher. He was raised in Arp, Texas. He married the love of his life, Collette Lyssy Ducksworth, of Arp Tx.
He is preceded in death by his parents and Grandson; Cole Ducksworth.
He is survived by his wife, Collette; Sons; Sam Ducksworth and wife Donanne, of McKinney, Tx, Blaine Ducksworth and wife Crystel of Arp, Tx, Daughters; Heather Sheppard and David of Joshua, Tx, April Farrow and Nathan of Troup, Tx; and Eight grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
