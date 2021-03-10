Daniel H Foley Jr.
TYLER — Daniel H (Buck) Foley Jr. passed away March 5, 2021 after a long hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s.
A graveside service will be held March 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Eitson officiating.
Dan was born the 2nd of 7 children to Dan H, Sr. and Francis Foley on March 21, 1947 in Dallas, Texas.
Dan loved the outdoors and spent most of his time there. He loved fishing, hunting, scuba diving, and any type of gun sports, especially skeet shooting. He was the past president of the Dallas Gun Club and a lifetime member of the National Skeet Shooting Association. Dan supported these habits by owning and operating Metro Ford Dealership in Dallas.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, and fishing and hunting partner, Jessie Foley; children, Dan Foley III (Christine) of Del Rio, Laurie Foley (Wayne) of Bandera, Nathan McGowan (Lisa) of Tyler, Reco McGowan (Christy) of Athens; and grandchildren, Noah and Solomon McGowan of Tyler.
The family would like to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to all of the caregivers at Wesley House Memory Care and Choice Legacy Hospice in Sulphur Springs. They were so blessed by all the care and compassion that each of you consistently showed.
