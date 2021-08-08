Dana Leigh Nichols
TYLER — Services for Dana Clark Nichols, 57 of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, August 10, at 10:00 am in the chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church officiated by Chris Cullins and Paul Christman. Burial will follow at Whitehouse City Cemetery under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Dana passed away on Thursday, August 4 at Hospice of East Texas. Dana was born April 23, 1964 in Tyler to Patsy Simpson Clark and Raymond Clark. She was employed with Texas Oncology and prior to that was General Manager for Capstone Staffing of Tyler. Dana was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. Dana and Alan served as foster parents to several children and also opened their home to exchange students. She was a volunteer for CASA of East Texas where she mentored several young children. She also volunteered with the Philadelphia Blessing food pantry in Whitehouse. She was a blessing to so many because of her positive attitude during her four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was known as “Grandma” and “Honey” by her grandkids who were her pride and joy.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Raymond and Patsy Clark, sister and brother-in- law Debra and Jimmy Ritchie. She is survived by her husband of 35 years Alan Nichols, son Jason Nichols of San Antonio, daughter and son-in-law Christina and Chris Wells of Savannah Georgia, daughter and son-in-law Ashleigh and Chris Cullins of Tulsa, Oklahoma, grandchildren: Alyssa, Rylee, Kinsey, and Camdyn Wells, Hudson, Graham, and Michal Anne Cullins. She is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law Mary and Bill Baldree of Tyler, and one brother and sister-in-law, Jeff Clark and Donna Thorpe of Whitehouse, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Orry Jones, Corey Shaw, Bobby Smotherman, Jeff Miller, Robby Mayne, and Doug Wren.
Visitation is scheduled from 6-7:30 pm on Monday, August 9 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of East Texas for their unmatched care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas, 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.