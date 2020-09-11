Dan W. Harrison
VAN — Dan Warren Harrison was born March 21, 1936 in Collin County, Texas. He had been a resident of Edom for 44 years, formerly living in Mesquite. He served in the US Marine Corps, and also worked in law enforcement for a number of years. He was a talented custom knife-maker and Methodist by faith.
Mr. Harrison passed away at the age of 84 on September 7, 2020 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his father, Saint Elmo Harrison; mother, Nellie Bea Harrison; older brother, Jack Harrison; and younger brother, Charles Harrison.
Papa Dan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Lee Harrison of Edom; daughter, Dana Harrison Simmons and husband, Jon; son, Adam Harrison and wife, Stacy; five grandchildren, Adrianna, David, Niki, Zach, and Zane; and eight great-grandchildren.
