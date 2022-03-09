Dan Morton
TYLER — Services for Benny Dan Morton, 79, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Burdette officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Morton passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 in Tyler. He was born September 25, 1942 in Mt. Pleasant to Dewey Franklin Morton, Jr. and Florene Thompson Morton.
Dan was in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1964. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and a member of Jim Gillen and Jim Little Sunday School Class. He retired from Frito Lay after 38 years.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Stanley C. Burks (U.S. Marine Corp, Ret.). He is survived by his loving family including wife, Sandra Bickerdike Morton; son, Craig Morton; daughter, Tanya Morton Burks; step-son, Joel Harris; step-daughter, Staci Harris Lewis; sister, Judy McConnell; niece, Kelly Cowan; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Travis Burks, Blake Ballard, Joel Farris, Kenny Thompson, Scott Thompson, Daniel Feuquay. Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Burks, Stanley C. Burks, Gillen Connect Group, Past and Present Frito Lay Employees.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).