Dan Dusek
TYLER — Graveside Services for Dan Dusek, 89, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler with a visitation one hour prior at the cemetery.
Dan passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Trinity Mother Frances.
Dan Dusek was born March 28, 1932 in Caldwell, Texas to Frank V. and Rosie Trcalek Dusek.
He graduated from Caldwell High School in 1951 and Sam Houston State University in 1955. He received his United States Army commission upon graduation and married Marie Todd Dusek on October 29, 1955. Dan served 2 years active duty with a tour in Germany with the 86th Infantry Division and 19 years Army Reserve retiring as a Major. He worked for many years for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and then as an independent agent. Dan was a past president of the Tyler Jaycees and a member of the Tyler Rotary Club. In his later years, he and Marie owned and operated Country Bear Antiques, selling in many different venues and conducting estate sales. Dan was an Elder Emeritus at First Christian Church, Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers Theodore Dusek and Jerry Dusek.
Dan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie Todd Dusek of Tyler; one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Missy Dusek of Cartwright, Oklahoma; one daughter, Debbie Holman of Plano, Texas; one son-in-law, Tony Holman of Plano, Texas; one Aunt, Marie Trcalek of Caldwell, Texas; four grandchildren, Maggie Holman of Austin, Texas, Taryn McDonald and husband Drew of Dallas, Texas, Devin Dusek of Plano, Texas and Ryan Dusek of Allen, Texas; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to Mike Gaffney and Tiffany Brooks for their support.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, the Salvation Army, or Hospice of East Texas.
