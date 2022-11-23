Damon Stuart
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Damon Stuart, 89, of Tyler, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Hudson, Chilton Homer Stuart, Jr., and Zach Springer officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service Wednesday.
Mr. Damon Stuart was born on Monday, February 20, 1933, in Smith County, Texas. He passed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022, peacefully at his Tyler, Texas home. Damon was the oldest of four children born to the marriage of Chilton Homer and Ruby Louella Melton Stuart. He was raised and schooled all over Rusk and Panola County attending 13 schools in 12 years and graduated from Carthage High School. He married his love Tommie Louise Hudson July 26, 1952, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage and two daughters. Mr. Stuart served his country through the U.S. Air Force, serving three years.
Mr. Stuart began his career in bread delivery. He began a route for Frito-Lay in 1964 and worked his way to regional sales manager. Damon introduced Frito-Lay to Sam Walton and Frito-Lay products were in every Wal-Mart across the country before he retired in 1989.
Damon was an avid outdoorsman, loved golfing, fishing, and hunting, he never missed an opening day. He was a talented stained glass artesian. Mr. Stuart was active in the Cumberland Ridge Homeowners Assoc. in Lake Palestine for many years, and he loved researching genealogy. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 70 years, Tommie Hudson Stuart; sister, Nelwyn Thompson; and daughter, Pamela Louise Stuart Barth, and son-in-law, Jack Vance.
Mr. Stuart is survived by his loving daughter, Shawn Suzanne Springer-Vance of Tyler; brothers, Chilton Homer Stuart Jr. and wife Judy of Carthage, and Jerry Dale Stuart and wife Debbie of Henderson; son-in-law, Bobby Barth of Friendswood; grandchildren, Cami Shawn Hernandez, D.J. Clare, Zachary Benjamen Springer; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will beJeremy Stuart, Trae Stuart, Walton Campbell, Tammie Hudson, Roy Holland, and David Heithtof.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Sasser and Todd Stuart. The family suggests donations to the Antioch Cemetery in Panola County or Union Grove Cemetery in Troup, Texas.