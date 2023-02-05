Dallas Lee Herring
TROUP — Dallas Lee Herring, 44, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023, in Troup, Texas. He was born March 4, 1978, in Tyler, Texas to James Herring and Janice Dark Herring.
Funeral services for Dallas will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup with Reverend Sherman Mayfield officiating. Private family burial.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, prior to the funeral.
He was owner and operator of a successful construction building company, where he specialized in boat houses and priers the Provost Guard, and a member of the Dixie Masonic Lodge # 272 of Troup; he was the past Master, he was also a member of the Royal Masonry, he was Thrice Illustrious Master Rusk Council # 4, Sitting Most Excellent High Priest Cherokee Chapter 11, and a member of the Ascension Commandery # 25 of Tyler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Herring and Janice Herring Fitch.
He is survived by his wife Chelsea Lynn Fought Herring of Troup; stepfather, Richard Fitch of Troup; daughters, Morgan Herring, of Denver, Co, and Sydnei Herring of Lake Dallas, Tx; brothers, C. Scott Herring, John Herring and wife Kyrra of Whitehouse, Daniel Herring and wife Lendy of Tyler, Robert Herring of Dallas, Steve Herring of Dallas; sister, Karen Herring of Dallas.
Pallbearers will be Rex Worl, Johnny Haines, David Cochran, Lee Williams, Aaron Bean, and Jamie Martin.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Chandler Herring, and Zach Herring.
Contributions can be made to The Shriners Children’s Hospital, donate.lovetotherescue.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.