Dale Purdy
TYLER — On Friday, March 12th 2021, Norman Dale Purdy, child of God, loving husband and devoted father, passed away at the age of 74. Dale was born on the February 25th 1947 in Newport News, Virginia to Oscar Marshall and Eunice Ethel Purdy. After graduating from Tatum High School, he enlisted in the United States Army, February 8th 1966. He earned many awards during his 34 years of service, to include the Legion of Merit, Soldier’s Medal, and Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal. During his military career he surrendered his life to Christ and became an Ambassador for Jesus. He lived by the words, ‘If being a Christian was a crime, would there be enough evidence to convict me?’ He lived each day by growing in, living by, and sharing the Word. After retiring from the military, Dale settled in Tyler, Texas, where he became an ordained Chaplain and was licensed to exercise God-given gifts, which included officiating weddings, funeral services, baptisms and he was an active Hospice Chaplain affiliated with the International Fellowship of Chaplains. The greatest love of his life was his wife of 53 years, Carrol Purdy. The love they shared extended to an abundance of close friends that they loved like family. Together they had big hearts for single soldiers and military families, and the door to their home was always open. They became honorary parents to so many, whose lives they touched forever. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Purdy and wife, Lizzie; mother, Eunice Purdy; sister, Mary Virginia Purdy Vann. Dale is survived by his precious family. His adored wife, Carrol; daughter, Pamela King and husband, Kevin, of Tyler; daughter, Patricia Lewis and husband, Larry, of Tyler; son, David Purdy and fiancé, Kathryn, of Overton; daughter, Julia Seals and husband, Terell, of Ramstein, Germany; daughter, Angelica Brandt and husband, Thomas Johnson, of Longview. In addition, he is survived by 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dale is also survived by his sisters, Ellen Woodard and Linda Buchanan; and brothers, Robert Purdy and Oscar Charles Purdy. There will be a celebration of Dale’s life at Crawford A. Crim in Henderson, TX. Visitation is Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5pm - 7pm. His service will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2pm at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery in Tatum, TX. In lieu of flowers our family requests contributions be made to Cadence Ministries at www.Cadence.org or the International Fellowship of Chaplains at www.IFOC.org. Donations to IFOC can also be mailed to PO Box 1004, Temple, TX 76503. Words of Comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
