Dale O Helmlinger
TYLER — Dale O Helmlinger of Tyler TX passed away on Saturday, August 28th at UT Health Tyler due to complications from Covid 19 at the age of 82.
Dale was born in Peoria IL to Frances and Wilfred Helmlinger.
Dale graduated from Topeka (KS) High School in 1957. Right after graduation, Dale went on an International Cadet Exchange Program to the United Kingdom. The exchange was part of Civil Air Patrol and involved cadets from many countries. This time was one of Dale’s fondest memories and he spoke of it often.
Dale enlisted in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class and served from 1961 to 1966. Dale worked as an electronics technician on bomb director systems in carrier based Naval aircraft. He completed two Western Pacific tours on the USS Constellation and one Mediterranean cruise on the USS Franklin Roosevelt. On his Western Pacific tours he said he did Vietnam the easy way. He enjoyed his time in the Navy and learned the skills and technology that would serve him for his working career. After the Navy Dale worked for Honeywell Information Systems for 19 years. From there he went to work for the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 2010.
Dale was a member of Grassroots America We The People and the Republican Party of Smith County. He was a patriotic conservative, a voracious reader and an avid follower of current news and topics. He always had an opinion on current events and loved to share his thoughts and knowledge on subjects he followed. Despite being an only child, Dale loved being around and talking to people. He was extremely inquisitive and always interested in the lives of others, especially those in his extended family. When involved in a conversation with Dale, you always knew he cared about what you were saying and what was happening in your world.
Dale is survived by his wife of 29 fun filled years, Linda. He is also survived by three sons, John and wife Laura of Peoria AZ, Ken and wife Vicky of Corinth TX and Jeff of Fort Worth. He had three grandchildren, Danyl, Garrett and Shelby. Dale also had two step daughters, Sheila Anderson and husband Michael of The Woodlands TX and Sharon Fry of Houston TX. Dale also had three step grandchildren, Madeleine Anderson of Houston, TX, Margaret Anderson of Los Angeles, CA and Spencer Anderson of Los Angeles, CA.
Special thanks for the nurses and doctors on 4C at UT Health Tyler for the care they gave Dale during his time there.
There will be a private burial service at a later date in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas,TX. Because of Dale’s unending sense of patriotism if desired memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the charity of your choice.