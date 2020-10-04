Dale Edward Moran

He began demonstrating his work ethic and aptitude for business at an early age. Prior to his sixth grade, he took over a morning paper route, bicycling four miles each morning, starting before 5:00 a.m. He did this faithfully for seven years, rain snow or shine. He used early profits from the paper route to purchase a lawn mower and began a lawn service. During his high school years, his evenings and summers were spent as a farm hand; first, de-tasseling corn and bailing hay, then working the fields. It was during his youth that Dale developed his unmatched work ethic, penchant for problem-solving, and attention-to-detail when performing any task, no matter how simple or complex.
It was also during these formative years that he gave his life to the Lord. It should come as no surprise to any who knew him that Dale was a Boy Scout in every sense of the phrase. In 1960, as a teenager, he used money saved from his work to attend both the 50th anniversary, National Boy Scout Jamboree in Colorado Springs, CO. as well as the high adventure camp at Philmont Boy Scout Ranch in New Mexico. His disciplined nature, determined entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless pursuit of Christ-like righteousness proved to be qualities that helped shape the rest of his life as he married, entered his professional work life, and set about to make a difference in this world.
In 1962, Dale graduated high school and enrolled in Miracle Valley Bible College in southern Arizona. After his first year of Bible College, he held three summer tent revivals, each lasting 17 days. The first was in his hometown of Stewardson, Illinois where a trio from a neighboring town of Toledo came and sang. Upon hearing one of the trio sing and seeing her under the lights of that revival tent, Dale told his mother, “She is the woman I want to marry.” And, so – in July of 1965 – he did just that; he married Marjorie McCall—the love of his life. Dale’s life cannot be celebrated apart from the life of Marjorie; for the two walked hand-in-hand for 55 years to accomplish the will of God for their lives.
After beginning their marriage together in Illinois, they moved to southern Arizona so Marjorie could attend Bible College. Dale was appointed dean of Students for Miracle Valley Bible College and taught numerous Bible classes. Teaching and dissecting the Word of God continued to be a passion of Dale’s throughout his life, whether in the capacity of a Bible College professor, Sunday School teacher, pastor, or as a friend, father and husband giving guidance to those closest to him.
While living in Miracle Valley, three nephews; Layne, Scott, and Danny, came to live with Dale and Marjorie, where they lived for the next six years. During that time and for the remainder of his life, Dale loved them dearly. It was during this time that Dale and Marjorie also began raising their four sons; Patrick, Christopher, Daniel, and Nathaniel. While in Arizona, Dale and Marjorie mourned the loss of their only daughter, Shannon, who died at birth.
In the Summer of 1976 Dale helped locate and purchase property just south of Tyler, TX for the relocation of the Bible College from southern Arizona to Texas under the ministry leadership of the Reverend R. W. Schambach. Dale ultimately served as the Bible College Administrator for East Texas Bible College, which was launched to train and equip men and women to preach the gospel. Later, Dale moved Rev. Schambach’s ministry offices from Pennsylvania to Tyler, TX and became the General Manager of that ministry until the mid 1980’s. His service to Schambach Ministries notably included driving a semi-truck carrying the gigantic canvass tent and poles used in the nationwide tent revivals.
In 1984, Dale moved his family into the city limits of Whitehouse, TX on Lexington Ave to the home he inhabited until passing. His love of the community and patriotic spirit moved him to seek public office in the City of Whitehouse, where he served as council member for two terms; 1994-1996 and 2002-2004. Between those two terms he served three terms as Mayor; 1996-2002. In 1996, Dale was commissioned by George W. Bush to serve on the East Texas Regional Review Committee. Dale love to serve his community – whether through “Keep Whitehouse Beautiful” or as an adviser board member for local nursing facilities, or through his prior service as a volunteer fire fighter in Arizona.
In 1989, Dale purchased a failing vending business and started Moran Munchies out of his garage in Whitehouse. In September 1990, his oldest son, Patrick joined his father at Moran Munchies and together they built the company – now known as Moran Refreshments, into one of the largest independent vending companies in East Texas. They did so by focusing on ethical business practices, customer service, and the investment of untold hours of sweat equity.
Dale was the same man at home, at work, and at church. He was a constant servant of Jesus Christ, demonstrating patience and love to his wife, his four sons, their wives and sixteen grandchildren. His life was characterized by integrity, honesty, hard work, and service to the Lord. Dale and Marjorie’s generosity touched innumerable lives, sharing the love of Jesus with those in need through prayer, time, energy, finances, and support. Throughout his life, Dale made sure to keep his priorities straight; God, family, country, and community. And he kept them in that order.
For Dale, his greatest pride was seeing his four sons come to know Christ as their personal Savior and to follow the specific calling the Lord had for each of their lives. In turn, his greatest hope was that each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren would also come into the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. His bright smile, strong handshake, straight and steady posture, deep embrace, spirit-filled prayer, and his wise and encouraging words will be deeply missed – but never forgotten – by all who knew him. All glory be to God in Heaven.
A memorial service honoring the life of Dale will be held on Monday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the Stewart Family Funeral Home on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., also at Stewart Family Funeral Home. His earthly body will be laid to rest in the Whitehouse Cemetery following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Dale may make a memorial donation in his honor to Bethesda Health Clinic in Tyler, Texas or to Samaritan’s Purse.