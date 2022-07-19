Daisy Irene Haynes Highfill
TYLER — A memorial service for Daisy Irene Haynes Highfill will be held at Marvin Methodist Church on Thursday, July 21, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. Burial will be held earlier at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Daisy was born in Wichita Falls to J. O. and Ruth Baldwin Haynes on April 21, 1927 (the fact that she and Queen Elizabeth II shared a birthday was always a source of pride to her). She grew up in Sulphur Springs, TX, but moved to Tyler where she graduated from Tyler High School in 1943. That Fall, she enrolled in North Texas State Teachers’ College, where she majored in piano. While she was there, she was discovered to have a lovely singing voice and was placed in the teaching studio of Mary McCormick, who was able to discover the great dramatic soprano voice she had. With this great talent, she was a finalist for the Dealey Award. During her time at NTSTC, she was active in the opera program, while also studying music education, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor’s of Music Education. She later received a Master’s in Music Education from North Texas State College (same school, different name).
While at NTSTC, she met the love of her life, Dick Highfill, and they married over Labor Day weekend in 1949. They had two children, Patricia Ann (Patty) and Timothy Richard (Tim). After living in several places around the State of Texas, they eventually settled in Tyler. Daisy taught in both the public schools and gave private lessons in voice and piano. While in Tyler, Daisy sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church and was a charter member of the Tyler Civic Chorale. She also sang at the National meeting of Alpha Delta Kappa that was held in Colorado Springs, as well as in other venues around Texas.
In 1973, she received the call to begin the voice program at the new Tyler State College. She began teaching at home and eventually moved to the University of Texas at Tyler where she taught until 1992. She was extraordinarily proud of her years there and delighted in the successes of all her students.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick and her son, Tim. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Jerry McKinney and numerous beloved cousins.
According to Daisy, her greatest legacy could be found in her family and the many students she taught.
Pallbearers will be Chad Edwards, Steve Jordan, Sean Jordan, Chris Hope, Jim Kitch and Jim Reed. Honorary pallbearers are the REL Lunch Bunch. Special thanks to Linda Cabell, who visited every day, as well as the nurses and doctors at UT Health Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas - Matt Clapp Fund, Marvin Methodist Church Music Program or the charity of one’s choice.
