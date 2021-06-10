Daisy H. Barger
TYLER — Daisy Hall Barger passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021. She lived a wonderful and full life of 99 years. Daisy was an only child, born to Maude F. and John W. Hall on February 3, 1922 in Thomasville, NC. Daisy grew up in Thomasville, attended school there and then graduated from Blackstone College for Girls in Virginia, where she met the love of her life, Bill Barger. She received her degree in music. After a “long-mileage” courtship, this Yankee boy and his “Southern Belle” (as he called her) were married on Oct. 28, 1942 at Main Street Methodist Church in Thomasville, NC. They were blessed with two sons, Bob and Ed.
The Barger family moved to Tyler in 1962 when Bill was named Manager of Engineering at the new Kelly-Springfield Tire Company. They both became very active in Tyler, particularly at Marvin United Methodist Church. Daisy was a member of the Grown-Ups Group, the Chapel Sunday School class, and the United Methodist Women with the Home Department for home bound members at Marvin. She was well known as a greeter at Marvin, pinning the roses on the ushers for over 40 years. The ushers for the 11:00 service were very special to her.
She was a member of the Tyler Women’s Forum and of the Women’s Symphony League. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood DN chapter. Daisy was a charter resident of Meadow Lake Retirement Center, moving there in 2011. She enjoyed many activities, especially bridge, Mah Jongg and bingo. She loved to read and always had a book beside her from the Meadow Lake library. In later years she enjoyed her “adult coloring” books.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1981 and her son, Ed, in 2018. She is survived by her son, Bob and wife, Sandi of Naples, FL; her daughter-in-law, Janice Smith Barger of Dallas; and four grandchildren - David Barger and wife, Kimb of Ridgewood, NJ, Amy Barger Mina and husband, John of Dallas, Kimberly Barger-Thompson and spouse, Kelly of St. Augustine, FL, and Melissa Barger Chapman and husband, Trey of Dallas; her 5 great-grandsons, Will and Harrison Mina, and Tyler and Graham Chapman, all of Dallas, and Henry Barger of Ridgewood, NJ; her sister-in-law, Katie Mitchell of Alliance, OH, and one very special cousin, Sue Crouch, of Thomasville, NC.
She will be buried next to her husband at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at Stewart Funeral Home on Friday, June 11 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church on Saturday June 12 at 11:00 am with Dr. Doug Baker and Rev. Gerry Giles officiating and a reception after in Pirtle Hall. In lieu of flowers, gifts if desired, may be made to the Eternal Flame Fund of Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702 (https://marvinumc.com/give/eternal-flame-fund) or to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/give/why-donate).
Special thanks to Angie Ortiz for her loving care and friendship, and the incredible staff of Mother Francis Hospital and The Hospice of East Texas.