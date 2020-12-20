Dael Baughman

Dael was born to Hubert and Alma Baughman in Mossville, Mississippi, on July 27, 1937. He was proud of Mossville (also known as Moss) and loved telling stories about growing up there. Over the years, Dael returned to Mississippi on a regular basis to check on family, friends and loved ones. He never forgot where he came from, and it was a guiding influence in his life.
Dael graduated from Mossville High School with a class size of 12 students. He was the first in his family to go to college, graduating from Mississippi State University with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked during college to pay for his tuition, room and board. He was born with an inquisitive mind and raised with a strong work ethic which would serve him well. While in college, he excelled and graduated first in his engineering class and was a member of numerous honor societies.
Upon graduating college in 1959, he moved to Longview, Texas, where he worked for Texas Eastman, a division of Eastman-Kodak, until his retirement 40 years later. Shortly after moving to Longview, in 1961, Dael married Alice Dozier, also from Mississippi, and they began their life together in Longview which grew to include 5 children.
During his long tenure at Texas Eastman, Dael progressed in various engineering roles in the engineering department, the plastics lab, and environmental affairs. Starting in 1989, he served as Manager of Environmental Affairs until his retirement in 1999. He was valued as a talented engineer and manager.
During his free time after work hours and over the weekends, Dael raised cattle in East Texas while helping his wife raise their children. Dael and Alice were a strong team. Dael used the farm and cattle business to invoke a strong work ethic with his children. He taught his children the importance of education, and he was very proud of their educational and career accomplishments.
After retiring, Dael and Alice moved to Kilgore, Texas, where they built their dream home and continued to operate a cattle ranch that is still running to this day. Cattle ranching was not a hobby to Dael?it was a passion second only to his love for God and his family.
Despite all of the material accomplishments in his life, Dael understood the purpose of his life was to follow the Word of God. He loved God and was a faithful member of the United Church of God and its predecessor for over 50 years where he served as an Elder and ordained minister. He was a devoted member and leader at the Church. For over five decades, he was highly respected by the congregation.
He was inquisitive, smart, hardworking, caring, and always informed. He worked tirelessly at whatever he took on. He talked to anyone no matter what their stature in life was. He judged no one. He never forgot where he came from and treated everyone with kindness and dignity. He was a man of the highest character and honesty and lived a commitment to God and his family that will stand as an enduring legacy. He was trusted by everyone who knew him. As many would say, you could trust Dael to flip a coin over the phone.
He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Left to cherish his memory are his wonderful and loving bride of 59 years, Alice Baughman of Kilgore; children, Rebekah Stolley and her husband Dan of Trophy Club, TX, Jonathan Baughman and his wife Shelly of Katy TX, Libby Barr and her husband Clint of Port Bolivar, TX, Philip Baughman and his wife Stephanie of McKinney, TX, and Julie Lambert and her husband Adam of Katy, TX.
He was especially proud of his 13 grandchildren, Danielle Stolley and her husband Henry, Victoria Shoemaker and her husband Joe, Preston Stolley, Meredith Baughman, Maris Baughman, Alec Baughman, Callaway Anderson and her husband Dylan, Alexa Barr, Dalton Baughman, Michaela Baughman, Theron Baughman, Ella Lambert, Anna Lambert, and great-grandson Jameson Shoemaker. Also, to carry on his legacy are numerous cousins, friends, neighbors, and other loving family members. Dael was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of the Life of Dael Baughman will be held at 2 pm on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Dr. Donald Ward officiating. A burial will follow in the nearby Danville Cemetery in Kilgore, Texas. Immediately following the burial, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 501 E. North Street, Kilgore, TX.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 3 pm until 5 pm.
