D. Rodney Payne
CYPRESS — We are sad to announce Rodney Payne, son of Bobbie Jean Proctor and late Robert William Payne, brother of the late Mark Payne, passed away on November 9, 2021, at the age of 62. Rodney was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, on April 29, 1959, and is survived by his wife of 30 incredible years, Karen and their children, Marc and Amy Pfalzgraf, James and Connie Latham, Taylor Payne, Tyler and Ashlei Payne-Dawsey; grandchildren Zoe, Maggie, Grace, Elizabeth, and Joshua.
