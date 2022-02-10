Cynthia Stephenson
TYLER — A Celebration of Life Service for Cynthia W. Stephenson of Tyler is scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:00 am at North Star Baptist Church with Dr. Jerrard Mosley eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Cynthia Wilhelminia Stephenson was born on June 18, 1940 to Vernon A. Jefferson and Arie Lee Allen Jefferson in Longview, Texas. She attended local schools and graduated from Weldon High School in Gladewater, Texas. After graduation she attended Texas College in Tyler.
Cynthia accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of North Star Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully.
Early in life Cynthia married Royce Stephenson. They remained a loving and devoted couple for 55 years.
She was employed with Ingersoll-Rand Company (Trane) for 45 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Arie Lee Jefferson, husband Royce Stephenson, son Kardinal Stephenson and sister Verna Barnes.
Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory: Daughter Evangelist Kismet Christian; Sister Debra Tittle. Grandson Evangelist Kendrek Washington and granddaughter Natosha Ingram; great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, one niece and two nephews and a host of other loving relatives and lifelong friends.
Public viewing Thursday at the funeral home 1:00-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!