Cynthia “Cindy” Maria Harwell Paar
TYLER — The Holy Angels of Lord God Almighty took the sweet and loving spirit of Cynthia “Cindy” Maria Harwell Paar, 65, of Tyler, Texas, into the highest heaven on Saturday night, July 10, 2021. Cindy had a spirit of concern for everyone she encountered, and continually for all of her family members and close friends.
Cindy was born October 3, 1955, in Danville, Illinois, the first child and daughter of James “Jim” Markle, Sr. and Mary Alice Ellis Harwell. She quickly made it south to Chalmette, Louisiana, where she grew up. She was baptized as a young girl at St. Bernard United Methodist Church in Chalmette, and was a choir member for many years. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School (Class of 1973). Following graduation, she began a long career in federal government service in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Tyler, Texas. In New Orleans, she was first employed by the Internal Revenue Service and then, the United States (US) District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. In 1994, she transferred to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, in Tyler, serving as the Assistant Systems Manager until her retirement in 2011.
Cindy was an active member of Pollard United Methodist Church (Pollard Methodist), in Tyler. She started her day with hugs and kisses with her husband, coffee, and quiet time reading her Holy Bible and devotional material including The Upper Room. She believed and trusted in The Way, The Truth and The Life.
Cindy was a beautiful woman both inside and out. In addition to her great love and deep concern for others, she had a great passion for fun in life. And, an extreme passion (best way to put it) for Alabama football along with many other members of her family. Come August, it was all about Alabama football. She also greatly enjoyed trips to Caribbean islands and Florida beaches. Cindy got great satisfaction from making her home beautiful with pieces of art and flowers, and working in her yard planting and tending to colorful flowers and beautiful plants. She particularly enjoyed re-blooming orchids. She enjoyed lounging by her swimming pool, being with her husband as he grilled, listening to music and reading. She played Mah Jongg almost every week. On trips back home to Louisiana to visit family, mandatory first stops were for a shrimp po-boy and a daiquiri.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 20 years this month, Steven Paul Paar of Tyler; her mother, “Mom” and “Mimi” of Covington, Louisiana; two brothers, James Markle “Mark” Harwell, Jr. (Julia) of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Keith Wesley Harwell (Noel) of Covington; one sister, Karen “Licy” Harwell Gagnet (Spencer) of New Orleans; another sister-in-law, Carol Paar Thompson of Tyler; six nieces and nephews, Megan, Trevor, Olivia, Bryant, Ellen, Wesley (Jules) and Ann Alice; two step-nieces, Lisa (Greg) and Traci (Marty); two grandnephews, Sohn and Shia; six step-grandnephews and step-grandnieces, Caroline, Colin, Alec, Kylie, Kayla and Will; a motherly aunt, Ann “Anain” Ellis Florie of Flomaton, Alabama; special cousins, Larisa Florie Perry (Ricky) of Destin, Florida, and Sharon Segler White of Waco, Texas; and many other relatives whom Cindy dearly loved.
She is also survived by her beloved Mah Jongg girls all of Tyler, Jeanne Henderson, Jeanelle Maland and her sister-in-law, Carol. They plan to continue to play with only three plus “Ghosty Girl”. Also, her counselor, Jan Hughes in Tyler, who helped Cindy in her faith life.
She is preceded in death by her father; a brother-in-law, Billy Ted Thompson; a niece, Sarah; and her beloved cockatiel, Beignet. She was mother to Beignet for 22 years.
Cindy was an organ donor and passed at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. Her husband was with her. Her family has been told that one life has been saved through her donations. What a legacy of love!
All of her family appreciates the wonderful care, concern, love and prayers provided by the doctors and nurses and others at CHRISTUS during Cindy’s very brief stay, and particularly those of the neuro critical care unit. Also, those of Southwest Transplant Alliance.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021, 1-2 p.m. at Pollard Methodist, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler, 75701. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Reverend Collin Taylor officiating, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler.
A private burial of Cindy’s ashes will be held at a later date in Flomaton, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Pollard United Methodist Church, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation or the American Heart Association.