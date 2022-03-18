Cynthia Ann Pettus
TYLER — Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Barbin Pettus of Tyler, Texas passed away March 10, 2022 in Tyler at the age of 64. She was born August 2, 1957 in Nacogdoches, Texas to parents, Gene and Annelle Turner Barbin. Cindy was raised in Nacogdoches. She graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1975 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1979 earning her Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Cindy married her loving husband, Randy Wayne Pettus, on July 14, 1979 at First Baptist Church of Nacogdoches. She taught school in Douglass, Nacogdoches and College Station school districts until resigning to work at home caring for Randy and their son, Denton. Cindy, Randy and Denton lived in Nacogdoches, Sallisaw, Oklahoma, College Station, Texas, Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Tyler, Texas where she made many special friends in each city. Cindy was a Christian and a member of Temple Baptist Church of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She enjoyed decorating, landscape gardening, feeding birds, and spending time with family and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her father; infant son, John David; and grandparents, Dick and Doris Turner. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randy Pettus of Tyler; son, James Denton Pettus of Bullard, Texas; mother, Annelle Turner Barbin of Nacogdoches; sister, Becky Barbin Griffith and husband, Mark of Fort Worth, Texas; aunt, Sue Turner Edmonds of Nacogdoches; niece, Katie Griffith of Tyler; cousins, Karan Adams Stewart of Nacogdoches and Brook Edmonds of Ardmore, Oklahoma; and close special friend, Jean Torrans of Tyler. A visitation for Cindy will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, 5400 North St, Nacogdoches, Texas 75965. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cindy’s memory may be made to Homeplace Hospice, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701, https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com for the Pettus family.