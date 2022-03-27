Cynthia Ann Cullinane
TYLER — Cynthia Ann Cullinane, age 62, passed away in her home in Tyler, TX surrounded by her family on the evening of Friday March 18 after a long and brave battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on February 13, 1960 in Houston, Texas the daughter of Wayne Glenworth and Grace Ann (Blackstock) Crawford. She married Rory Gene Hanks on February 16, 1980 and later Dennis John Cullinane on September 19, 1989.
She is survived by her husband Dennis of 32 years, daughter Marlo Hanks and wife Shelley, son Taylor Cullinane, brother Buddy Knowles and wife Sandy, sisters Lillie Marshall and husband Douglas and Cathy Dousay and husband Bobby, one grandchild Lincoln Hanks and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
After graduating from North Shore High School in 1978 Cindy held several business administrative positions until becoming the Director of Administration of Centel Facilities Communication in Houston. In 1989, she began the pursuit of her passion for interior design and studied at Palomar College, the Houston and San Diego Art Institutes then opened her own business (CC Designs) in 2008. Cindy’s design career was shortened by the reoccurrence of breast cancer in 2009.
Cindy was a fun-loving spiritual soul who could befriend anyone. She was a shining light, and an incredibly nurturing and compassionate person. She loved deeply and was deeply loved by everyone that knew her. She loved her children with a ferocity that was unmatched and found one of her greatest joys in life being a Grammy. She loved the simple things about life like bargain shopping, dangling her feet in cold water, afternoon naps, and Whataburger. She inherently knew that a good cup of coffee, or cold margarita, along with good conversation could solve all of life’s problems. She loved God and was active in Unity Churches in Houston, Indianapolis, San Diego and Tyler where she eventually managed Tyler Unity’s Metaphysical Bookstore for several years.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Highlands, Texas for family and close friends on Sunday April 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Cindy’s honor to your choice of her select charities: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Hospice of East Texas, Planned Parenthood or ASPCA. “It’s All Good!”.