Cyndy Peters
LINDALE — A funeral service for Cynthia Anne Peters of Lindale, Texas will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Hideaway Lake Community Church in Hideaway, Texas with Pastor Louis Mizell officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. She will be laid to rest at the Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Cyndy passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021. She is survived by her husband Melvin Peters Jr., her son Cody Peters, her daughter Jessica Peters and her husband Richard, as well as her mother Joann Rayl, sisters Kathy Rayl and Mary Jenkins and her brother Jimi Rayl and his wife Susan as well as her two grandchildren, Quinn and Grace. Cyndy will be remembered as a wonderful woman who had a passion for music and lived her life with joy and kindness. She will be remembered by so many for the love she shared with everyone she met. Pallbearers will be Duston Gann, Joel Johnson, Michael Rodriguez, Cody Tew, Ray Tew and Henry Waggoner. Honorary pallbearers will be the Boy Scout Troop 351. Memorials can be sent to the Lindale ISD Education Foundation and St. Jude’s.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.